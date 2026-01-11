Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $106,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 173.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $37.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Comcast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

