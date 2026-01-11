ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This is a 26.6% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing. CEFs that trade at discount receive higher weights. CEFD was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD)

