ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This is a 26.6% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing. CEFs that trade at discount receive higher weights. CEFD was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

