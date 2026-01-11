Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 344.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,413 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,512,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,533,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 765,145 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,332,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,758,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,973,000 after acquiring an additional 256,623 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

