PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2%

PFL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund employs a flexible, multi-sector approach to building a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities and may use leverage to enhance income potential. Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), the fund leverages the firm’s extensive credit research and risk management capabilities.

The fund’s investment strategy spans corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, government and agency obligations, and emerging markets debt.

