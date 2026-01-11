Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Down 41.5% – Here’s Why

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 41.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.2523 and last traded at $1.00. 6,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16,901% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7099.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines.

