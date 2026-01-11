Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.5550 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 23,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.68) EPS for the quarter.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a life sciences company headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, that combines immunodiagnostic reagents with novel immuno-oncology therapies. Operating through two primary business units—Qualigen Diagnostic Solutions and Qualigen BioTherapeutics—the company seeks to leverage its expertise in antibody engineering and assay development to address both clinical laboratory needs and unmet medical needs in oncology.

Through its Qualigen Diagnostic Solutions division, the company designs, manufactures and distributes immunoassay reagents, kits and related consumables for use in clinical and research laboratories.

