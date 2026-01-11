Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.2450. 4,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XDSQ. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 170,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

