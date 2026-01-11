Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,083 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 5.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $542,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

