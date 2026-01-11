Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$1.05. 301,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 287,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Starcore International Mines Stock Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$94.36 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Starcore International Mines had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others. The majority of the organization’s revenue comes from Bernal, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.