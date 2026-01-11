Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,418 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

JNJ stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

