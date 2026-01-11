Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,418 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its JNJ price target on strength in key drugs, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s mid-term revenue drivers. Barclays Raises Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Target on Strength in Key Drugs
- Positive Sentiment: Deal with the Trump administration gives JNJ tariff exemptions and accelerates a reported ~$55 billion plan to expand U.S. manufacturing — this reduces tariff risk, improves supply-chain resilience and could support margins over time. J&J Strikes Drug Pricing Deal With Trump, Gets Tariff Reprieve
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical and product-development catalysts: mid-stage success for nipocalimab in SLE and J&J MedTech’s Ottava surgical robot submission to the FDA could drive future revenue and sentiment if approvals/commercialization progress. J&J succeeds in mid-stage trial for SLE therapy Johnson & Johnson MedTech submits Ottava surgical robot to FDA
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwind: healthcare stocks have been rallying and JNJ sits in many health-care ETFs, which can provide passive-buying support independent of company-specific news. This ETF Is Proof That the Healthcare Rebound Is Real
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and collaborations (e.g., Lexeo on cardiac gene therapy) expand J&J’s pipeline exposure but are longer-term and incremental to near-term earnings. Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson
- Negative Sentiment: JNJ agreed to cut U.S. drug prices as part of the government deal — that creates near- and medium-term revenue/price pressure for affected medicines and is a headline risk for investors focused on margins. Johnson & Johnson reaches deal with US government to lower drug prices
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near-term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 and FY2027) marginally — this reflects some analyst caution after the pricing agreement and contributes to downward pressure on the stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%
JNJ stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
