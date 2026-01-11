Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

