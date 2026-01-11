Head-To-Head Comparison: Black Dragon Resource Cos. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Black Dragon Resource Cos. (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Permian Resources 1 1 13 2 2.94

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Cos..

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Cos. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources $5.00 billion 2.33 $984.70 million $1.09 12.89

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Permian Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Cos..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Black Dragon Resource Cos. has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Cos. N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 15.65% 11.03% 6.98%

Summary

Permian Resources beats Black Dragon Resource Cos. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Cos.

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

