Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Head to Head Survey

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg $217.20 million 1.61 $4.23 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.78 $35.25 million $0.50 23.07

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and Accel Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Codere Online Luxembourg and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 1 1 1 0 2.00 Accel Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Codere Online Luxembourg presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

