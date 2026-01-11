International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICAGY. Zacks Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 112.24%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

