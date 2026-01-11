Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMER. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Omeros Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.38. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Omeros by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 46.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Omeros

Here are the key news stories impacting Omeros this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised its price target to $40 and kept a Buy rating, highlighting large upside vs. the current share level — this upgrade is a clear bullish catalyst. HC Wainwright PT raise

HC Wainwright sharply raised its price target to $40 and kept a Buy rating, highlighting large upside vs. the current share level — this upgrade is a clear bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $36 price target, providing additional analyst support for upside. D. Boral Capital reaffirmation

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $36 price target, providing additional analyst support for upside. Positive Sentiment: Omeros announced pricing for YARTEMLEA at $36,000 per single?dose vial — a premium price that boosts near?term revenue potential for its recently approved transplant complication therapy. Reuters: pricing

Omeros announced pricing for YARTEMLEA at $36,000 per single?dose vial — a premium price that boosts near?term revenue potential for its recently approved transplant complication therapy. Positive Sentiment: Company comments on FDA approval and commercialization plans for YARTEMLEA underline management’s readiness to commercialize and support uptake, which can validate the higher price target narratives. Seeking Alpha transcript

Company comments on FDA approval and commercialization plans for YARTEMLEA underline management’s readiness to commercialize and support uptake, which can validate the higher price target narratives. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed near?term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 showing losses) while projecting a large turnaround by FY2030 (EPS $6.69); this signals long?term optimism but acknowledges multi?year losses.

HC Wainwright published detailed near?term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 showing losses) while projecting a large turnaround by FY2030 (EPS $6.69); this signals long?term optimism but acknowledges multi?year losses. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Hold rating, reflecting balanced risk/reward as YARTEMLEA ramps. Needham Hold note

Needham reiterated a Hold rating, reflecting balanced risk/reward as YARTEMLEA ramps. Neutral Sentiment: There was a reported after?hours bounce recently, indicating volatile trading around the approval/pricing news rather than steady directional conviction. MSN after?hours

There was a reported after?hours bounce recently, indicating volatile trading around the approval/pricing news rather than steady directional conviction. Negative Sentiment: Near?term financials remain loss?making (consensus and HC Wainwright 2026 EPS estimates are negative), which can pressure the stock until commercial execution and revenue ramp are proven.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

