Mony Group (LON:MONY) Insider Buys £150.66 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

MONY stock opened at GBX 190.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mony Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 174 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mony Group from GBX 260 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

