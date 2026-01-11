Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Buys £1,865.34 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £1,865.34.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
LIO stock opened at GBX 243 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.41. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 221.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 471.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £151.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current year.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
