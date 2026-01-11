Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Buys £1,865.34 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £1,865.34.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

LIO stock opened at GBX 243 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.41. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 221.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 471.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £151.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 270 to GBX 260 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 359.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIO

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.