Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £133,000 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 100,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133, for a total transaction of £133,000.

Springfield Properties Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 127 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 80 and a 52 week high of GBX 137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

About Springfield Properties

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

With a focus on sustainable and quality homes, the customer is at the heart of what we do.

