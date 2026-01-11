Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 460,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 146,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.