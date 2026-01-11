Richtech Robotics (RR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 13th. Analysts expect Richtech Robotics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.3110 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 3.6%

Richtech Robotics stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $568.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of -3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Richtech Robotics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the third quarter worth $51,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

