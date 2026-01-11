Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Price Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the second quarter valued at $19,285,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 111.2% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,547,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 562,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,160,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 557,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.