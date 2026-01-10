Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Steele Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $122,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,953,000 after purchasing an additional 549,899 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $64.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.