Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $487.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

