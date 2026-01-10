Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 295.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $343.83 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.