Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 14,974.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,425,000 after acquiring an additional 949,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

