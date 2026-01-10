ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 6,132.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,144 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 90.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN opened at $9.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.