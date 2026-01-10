Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 18.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $136,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTI opened at $342.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.64 and its 200-day moving average is $324.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $342.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

