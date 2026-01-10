Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,742 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 535,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 220,745 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

