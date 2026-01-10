Hudock Inc. Takes $9.49 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises 1.4% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned 0.19% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 398.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at about $499,000.

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1502 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

