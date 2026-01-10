MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 3,959 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,800 shares of company stock worth $72,333,387. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ MU opened at $345.09 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.