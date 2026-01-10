Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of BAX opened at $21.10 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

