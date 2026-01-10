NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay Puri Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $184.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.53. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.