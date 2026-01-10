Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,517 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

WMT stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $912.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on WMT, reinforcing institutional confidence in Walmart's outlook and supporting demand for the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $125 (from $115) and kept an Outperform/Overweight view, signaling upward analyst momentum that can boost buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $130 and remains constructive on Walmart, adding to the analyst support narrative behind the rally.

Positive Sentiment: Walmart launched "Better Care Services," a digital healthcare platform and lowered prices on some health items — a strategic push that could expand margins and services revenue over time. Analysts are re-assessing valuation with this new health push in mind.

Positive Sentiment: Walmart added Shishir Mehrotra (ex-Grammarly/Superhuman) to its board — a governance move emphasizing AI and e?commerce expertise that investors view as strengthening Walmart's tech roadmap.

Neutral Sentiment: Walmart launched a celebrity fashion line (Millie Bobby Brown) aimed at teens and young women — a branding/merchandising boost but likely modest near-term financial impact.

Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes (Zacks, Kalkine, AmericanBankingNews) show elevated investor attention and a consensus "moderate buy," which keeps the stock in focus but doesn't single-handedly move fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Amazon received approval to build a 225,000 sq ft Walmart-style supercenter near Chicago that would blend in-store shopping with fulfillment — a clear competitive threat to Walmart's grocery and omnichannel footprint in key markets.

Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded Walmart from Buy to Hold with a $119 target, signaling some analyst caution (limits upside relative to recent price moves) and adding selling pressure for more risk?sensitive investors.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

