Wrapped HYPE Price Tops $24.50 (WHYPE)

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be purchased for about $24.50 or 0.00027036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HYPE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HYPE has a total market capitalization of $248.03 million and approximately $43.27 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,519.21 or 0.99833735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,816.78 or 0.99424040 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Token Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 10,122,788 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HYPE

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 10,074,868.08591957. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 24.32074456 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $49,870,295.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HYPE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HYPE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

