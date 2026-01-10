Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar rolled out a suite of AI and autonomy initiatives at CES — including the Cat AI assistant, previews of autonomous machine lines, and expanded autonomy beyond mining — positioning CAT to capture software and services revenue as well as higher-margin aftermarket sales. Read More.

CAT announced a partnership with Nvidia to integrate voice and other AI capabilities into machines and operations, accelerating technical differentiation and faster time-to-market for autonomous features. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar committed $25M toward a global innovation prize and said it’s investing in upskilling the workforce that will build its AI/autonomy systems — a sign management is funding long-term revenue mix shift to software/services. Read More.

Analysts at Zacks raised multiple near? and mid?term EPS forecasts (Q4 2025–FY2026 and into 2027), lifting FY2026 estimates substantially — a direct driver of investor bullishness on CAT’s earnings trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight CAT’s long-term income profile (dividend aristocrat status) and the company’s strategic positioning in AI/autonomy, but these are general narratives rather than immediate catalysts. Read More.

Volume notes: markets flagged unusually large options activity in CAT, which can amplify intraday moves but is not itself an earnings or strategy signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/legal risk: commentary warns that a potential rollback of tariffs that helped shield domestic equipment makers could remove a tailwind for CAT’s U.S. demand — a macro risk investors are watching. Read More.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.70.

CAT stock opened at $617.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $627.50. The stock has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

