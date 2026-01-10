Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

