Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

