iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 157.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.

