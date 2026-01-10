SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Holdings Raised by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

DIA stock opened at $495.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $496.25.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.