TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO Buys $268,000.00 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,876,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,766. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, James Labe bought 16,833 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $111,266.13.

On Wednesday, January 7th, James Labe bought 30,877 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $198,539.11.

On Tuesday, January 6th, James Labe purchased 34,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $224,740.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, James Labe acquired 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $179,209.80.

On Wednesday, December 31st, James Labe acquired 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, James Labe bought 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe purchased 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, James Labe purchased 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe acquired 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $200,713.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.1%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

