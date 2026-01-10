Financial Contrast: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) versus Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) and Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and Mineralys Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -148.79% -109.44% Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -48.18% -45.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Equillium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Equillium has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equillium and Mineralys Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mineralys Therapeutics 1 1 6 0 2.63

Equillium presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than Equillium.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equillium and Mineralys Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium $41.10 million 1.69 -$8.07 million ($0.62) -1.84 Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$177.81 million ($2.95) -11.31

Equillium has higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It also develops EQ101 completed phase 1/2 for treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma and alopecia areata; and EQ302 to treat gastrointestinal indications. In addition, it serves dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology, transplant science, oncology, and pulmonology area. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc. and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

