Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.42%.The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 251,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

