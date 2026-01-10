Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.71%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 804,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 607,493 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 469,328 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 274,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 267,318 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

