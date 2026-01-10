Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on January 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on December 18th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 12/18/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 12/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

NYSE:HOG opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,277.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,094,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 1,014,660 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

