Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $168.53 and last traded at $171.6250. Approximately 5,138,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,539,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,082,000 after purchasing an additional 219,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,132,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

