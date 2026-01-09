Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.01. 22,600,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 30,241,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,411 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

