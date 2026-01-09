Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Resonac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Resonac Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 223.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor?grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare?earth magnetic alloys and high?purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

