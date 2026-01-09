Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.45. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 2.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

