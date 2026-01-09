Noah (NOAH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Noah (NYSE: NOAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/3/2026 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/2/2026 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Noah had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2025 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Noah had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah’s business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.
Noah’s main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.
