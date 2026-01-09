Head to Head Review: Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI) versus Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Horizon Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $163.67 million 15.11 $10.26 million $0.40 58.69 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Curbline Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

This table compares Curbline Properties and Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curbline Properties and Horizon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Curbline Properties presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Volatility and Risk

Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Horizon Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Horizon Group

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.